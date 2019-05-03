City of Davenport looks for federal disaster declaration, funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The City of Davenport is turning to the federal government for support as it looks toward clean-up and recovery in a partially flooded downtown. City and Scott County leaders say they've submitted an application requesting a presidential disaster declaration, which would open up resources and funding for the flooded city.

A declaration from earlier this spring is being extended by FEMA officials said during a press conference Friday, May 3.

"That presidential declaration is a big driver for our economic recovery here," Scott Country Emergency Management Agency Director, Dave Donovan says. "Without it, that economic recovery could be much slower."

Donovan says they're hopeful a declaration could come sometime early next week.

But it will be weeks before recovery work could even start as more water could head our way.

"Unfortunately, late Sunday, next week, into potentially Thursday, we're looking at a pretty active weather pattern that could potentially be quite wet," National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rich Kinney says. "A new crest below this most recent crest, that is our most likely scenario."

Several elected officials, including Governor Kim Reynolds and Congressman Dave Loebsack, are working to secure the funding Davenport needs.