Cinco De Mayo: Here’s the best deals around the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES- Cinco De Mayo is nearly here, the victory of the Mexican forces over the French army at the Battle of Puebla is celebrated in many Mexican-American communities in the United States.

According to city websites, QC Hispanic owned businesses and those celebrating Cinco de Mayo will be flying the Mexican flag outside of their businesses on May 5.

Heres where you can get a muy bien deal on the special Sunday.

Chili’s: Three beverages – the Tequila Trifecta, the Presidente Margarita, and draft beer – are each $5 Sunday.

Chipotle: Get free DoorDash delivery on Chipotle orders $10 or more Sunday placed through the on-demand delivery service’s website or app, the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. No promo code is needed but the maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax.

Habanero’s: Giant Margaritas are on sale for $6.50, and Special recipe enchiladas.

Rudy's Tacos: Free chips and salsa with purchase of an entree.

Taco John's: Through Sunday, get five beef soft-shell tacos for $5. In some markets, the deal is five for $5.55.

TGI Fridays: Get $5 Fridays 'Ritas, $5 Patron Shots, and $5 Dos Equis 23-ounce draft beer Sunday.

Taco Bell: Get a free breakfast burrito with any order placed online or via the app through May 11.