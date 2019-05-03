× Busted: Meth, weed, molly, and gun found in Burlington drug raid

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Burlington man faces several narcotics charges after a co-op of law agencies arrested him and raided his home.

Friday, May 3, Police raided the home of Anthony David Collins, 28, after arresting him.

Police say after “investigation into the illegal distribution of Methamphetamine ICE in Southeast Iowa” they arrested Anthony Collins near Summer Street and Harrison Avenue in Burlington, Iowa.

Police raided his car and house after the encounter and say they found somewhere in the ballpark of 14 ounces of Meth, marijuana, ecstasy, some cash, and a stolen handgun.

Collins faces the following charges: