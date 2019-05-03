Burlington home is a total loss after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out early Thursday, morning, May 2.

According to a report by the Hawkeye the fire was called in by a neighbor around 6:15 a.m. that morning. The house, in the 5500 block of Fairway Drive at Spirit Hollow Golf Course, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The Burlington fire chief said no one was home at the time, according to the report.

The damage has been estimated around $700,000 with $200,000 in damages to the contents.