Next week rainfall could threaten recent historic crest

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. As water levels rise, be prepared for road closures and detours. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.

Full Coverage: Quad Cities breaks all-time record flood level

More clouds have rolled in this afternoon right on schedule. Haven’t seen much on the radar except a few lonely sprinkles to light showers. Overall, we’ll stay dry for the rest of the day with temperatures around the 60 degree mark.

We’ll keep it on the dry side overnight with patchy fog being the big concern by dawn tomorrow. Temperatures will fall down to 40 degrees.

Once the fog lifts early, skies will become sunny with highs approaching 70 on Saturday. After the mercury drops around the upper 40s that night comes an even warmer day on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds will be increasing toward evening as one of several rounds of showers and thunderstorms track across the area in the days ahead. The earliest arrives before dawn on Monday with no worse then a few scattered showers. We’ll see a pause in the showers before coverage becomes more widespread later that day into the night. Heavy rainfall is likely with this wave.

Another round of heavy rainfall will also be anticipated later Tuesday into Wednesday before scattered showers are noticed on Thursday.

The bottom line, even with the Mississippi river showing signs of dropping the anticipated rainfall will likely allow the river to slowly rise once again and could threaten the recent historic crest that took place on Thursday. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

