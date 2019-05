Can’t see the video? Tap here.

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Welcome to the world!

An officer’s body cam footage shows a baby, freshly born in a truck on the side of Highway 6 Friday morning, May 3.

According to the West Liberty Police Department, Ali Shellabarger was in labor around 6:35 a.m. On his body camera, Officer Josh Houser captured the moments after the baby was born.

Police say mom Ali, dad Jay Shellabarger, and brand new baby Iris are all doing well.