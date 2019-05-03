- Pleasant Valley girls race to MAC Track title
- Bettendorf boys earn MAC Track Title
- Isaiah Moss to transfer from Iowa
- Chasson Randle reflects on break through season and proving doubters wrong
- Wheelers begins tough home stretch
WQAD Sports – May 2nd
-
Sportscast April 18, 2019
-
WQAD Sports – April 10th
-
Olympic runner Semenya loses fight over testosterone rules
-
WQAD Sports April 23rd
-
Bettendorf, North Scott share MAC title
-
-
16 Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed to the next level
-
Iowa casino looks forward to sport gambling becoming legal
-
Jackie Joyner-Kersee sends message of strength to Geneseo track star
-
Introducing the Newest Member of the WQAD News 8 Family…
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island Softball, Assumption Track, FCA
-
-
Trump serves fast food again at White House sports event
-
Everything announced at Apple’s big event
-
WQAD Sports Feb 21st- Lady Rocks win Sectional, Maquoketa edges Central Dewitt, and more