× Woman walking on I-80 in Davenport overnight is hit and killed by vehicle

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman walking on Interstate 80 in the middle of the night was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 294 just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police said the woman was walking in the eastbound lanes of I-80, east of Northwest Boulevard, when an eastbound vehicle hit her. She died from her injuries.

The name of the woman is not yet being released.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.