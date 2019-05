Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to switch up your usual Whitey's order.

Whitey's Ice Cream is donating ALL of the proceeds from the sale of its Mississippi Mud flavor to flood relief efforts as a way to support businesses and residents in the Quad Cities who are affected by the flood along the Mississippi River.

The fundraiser is taking place now through May 17th at all of Whitey's locations.

Mississippi Mud was originally created to benefit those affected by the 1993 flood.