Check back here for road closures due to Mississippi River flooding.
Which roads are closed due to flooding
-
Rock Island closing more roads for flooding
-
Flooding closes highways on both sides of the Mississippi between Quad Cities and Clinton
-
River Drive in Moline closed effective immediately due to flooding
-
Closure of Mississippi River locks blocks barge business
-
Davenport flooding: Which streets are impacted
-
-
Flooding forces roads to close in Rock Island
-
Davenport announces 2019 flood plans
-
Families fight to save homes and businesses as water breaches sandbag walls in Buffalo
-
Two miles of River Drive in Davenport closed due to flooding
-
8 in the Air: Drone video shows flooding downtown Davenport
-
-
Milltown Coffee and other businesses forced to close for flooding, again
-
Flood waters temporarily halt business at Milltown Coffee in Moline
-
Local businesses feel impact of Highway 78 closure