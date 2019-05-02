× Want some great deals for Cindo de Mayo? Habanero’s has you covered

MOLINE, Illinois– Habanero’s is joining us during News 8 at 11 and 6:30 Thursday, May 2 for some cooking segments as we get closer to Cinco de Mayo.

Cook Ivan Martinez and Waitress Esther Villazana are joining us for both segments to tell us about the drink and food specials they have on tap along with their favorite dishes.

Habanero’s has two locations in Moline. One at 4th Avenue and 46th Street. The other one’s located inside the SouthPark Mall. There’s also a restaurant at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street in the city of Bettendorf.