× Still trending dry for the upcoming weekend… Drenching rain early next week

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. As water levels rise, be prepared for road closures and detours. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.

Drizzle in spots will continue through most of the afternoon, otherwise skies will remain overcast with highs around the 60 degree mark.

We’ll keep it dry for tonight, However, some patchy fog can’t be ruled out as winds will be quite calm and the air quite saturated. Overnight lows will drop around the mid 40s.

After seeing some highs clouds and mid 60s on Friday comes a pretty decent weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday before a few clouds roll in later on Sunday. Could see a passing shower on Sunday night, otherwise a nice period to dry out. We’ll approach 70 on Saturday before warmer 70s return on Sunday.

Another active weather pattern for early next week is still on track with heavy rainfall Monday night and Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

