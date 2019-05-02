Scott Community College Student Chefs Cook for Flood Victims

It's a lesson you can't learn in a classroom.

Student Chefs from Scott Community College are putting their kitchen skills to work for those who need it the most - volunteers fighting the flood along the Mississippi River.

The group cooked up a big batch of vegetable curry soup and set up shop in downtown Davenport on Wednesday, May 1.

Head Chef and Instructor, Kyle Verschorre, says it's heartbreaking to see the impact of the flood on businesses, like Ruby's - where his friend, Chris Torres, is a Chef. Click the video above to see what he is saying about who the flood affects.

Chef Kyle also heads up an organization called Peaceful Palate, which provides meals to people in needs.

