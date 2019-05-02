Sandbag barrier around Buffalo, IA restaurant breached by Mississippi River flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO, Iowa -- The temporary flood barriers surrounding a restaurant have been breached by Mississippi River flooding.

Water breached a sandbag wall surrounding Clark's Landing overnight Thursday, May 2, according to police on scene.

The restaurant has been closed since Monday, April 29 because of the flood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.

Staff was working with the fire department to rebuild the sandbag wall.

Clark's Landing is located at 612 Front Street in Buffalo, Iowa. It's described as a "small town family resteaurant with home-style cooking."

