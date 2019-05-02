PHOTOS: Heritage Church facility inside old KONE building flooded in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — The former KONE building, now owned by Heritage Church, has flooded.

Church leaders said they started noticing flood waters creeping up to the space, known as the Heritage Network Hub, on Monday, April 29. By Thursday, the floodwaters had reached up to five feet in some spots around the property.

Some of the most flooded spaces are the lobby, which had recently been renovated, and the utility spaces.

Church members and leaders started preparing for the possibility of a flood early on, building a four-foot high barrier around their property. The church’s senior pastor said the water that’s flooded their property didn’t come from the river, but came up from the south after water had gotten into other parts of Moline.

Floodwaters have since surpassed their four-foot flood barrier.

Though several water pumps were on site to pull water away from their property, some were disabled because there was too much water.

The church has been proactive in protecting their belongings from wasting away in flood waters; they’re utilizing office spaces as storage facilities to keep furniture, supplies and other items dry.

Members have helped out by supplying boats for people to get to and from the property, setting sail from under the Interstate 74 Bridge. Volunteers suit up in chest waders and make their way through the flooded street, onto the flooded parking lot and into the partially-flooded building.

Church leaders say they’re waiting for the waters to recede and plan to assess damages from there.