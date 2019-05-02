Photos: Flooding in West Davenport

Here’s a look at some of the issues flooding is causing on the west side of Davenport:

The retaining wall at an auto repair center on West River Drive has been breached.

The manager of Jack’s Brake and Alignment said the retainer wall broke around 9 a.m. Thursday, May 2. Staff moved their belongings to another location.

At 11:30 a.m. Davenport’s Garden Addition neighborhood was nearing a breach. Neighbors have been warned about potential flooding in the area and to be ready for potential evacuations.

S.J. Smith on West River Drive has water in the parking lot.

Sears Manufacturing is sandbagging their parking lot.