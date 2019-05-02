Photos: Flooding in West Davenport

Posted 11:33 am, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, May 2, 2019

Here’s a look at some of the issues flooding is causing on the west side of Davenport:

Photo Gallery

Inline

The retaining wall at an auto repair center on West River Drive has been breached.

The manager of Jack’s Brake and Alignment said the retainer wall broke around 9 a.m. Thursday, May 2.  Staff moved their belongings to another location.

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

 

At 11:30 a.m. Davenport’s Garden Addition neighborhood was nearing a breach.  Neighbors have been warned about potential flooding in the area and to be ready for potential evacuations. 

SJ Smith parking lot (contributed photo)

S.J. Smith on West River Drive has water in the parking lot.

Sears Manufacturing sandbagging their parking lot 5-2-19 WQAD Photo

Sears Manufacturing is sandbagging their parking lot.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.