× Neighborhood warned of possible flood risk, evacuations in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Residents in the Garden Addition neighborhood on the west end of Davenport will be on high-alert on May 2.

Notices given out by city staff on May 1 warned residents of the possibility of severe flooding and evacuations.

Right now, the flood barriers are holding strong and everyone is safe.

Crews from the city’s Public Works Department are monitoring the flood berm in that area, and pumps are removing excess water in areas that are already seeing some flooding.

No residents have been instructed to evacuate but they are being asked to be ready to go as heavy rain is expected to move throughout the Quad Cities on Thursday.

If a flood barrier is broken, evacuations could become necessary.

Stick with WQAD News 8 for complete flood coverage.