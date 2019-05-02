× Knox County hosts Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day

The Galesburg Area Vocational Center (GAVC) hosted a CTE Signing Day on May 2nd in the auditorium in Galesburg High School.

In recognition for academic excellence while pursuing a post-secondary pathway in their chosen Career or Technical field, KCAP invited everyone who has supported these students in their endeavors to celebrate with them.

“Careers in CTE fields are extremely important and in high demand in our region. This event emphasizes how valued the students are and to recognize their commitment to these high demand careers,” says Ken Springer, President, Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development.

71 students from all school districts in Knox County were recognized at the CTE Signing Day. This event mirrored an athletic signing event in which students commit to pursue a sport post-high school. There were several students recognized for already

working in a CTE field, going straight to the workforce after high school and for continuing their education in a CTE field.

“I’ve always been intrigued with how technology works and how it can advance so quickly. I am excited about my pathway and to work for Pegasus Manufacturing and attend Carl Sandburg College for my CNC Certificate,” says Ethan Tucker, GAVC

student.

The Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development, Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Delabar CTE System, Galesburg Area Vocational Center and Carl Sandburg College are excited to partner together to celebrate these students.

“Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in Illinois provide instruction for careers in high-wage, high-skill, and high-demand occupations in Agricultural Education; Business, Marketing and Computer Education; Family and Consumer Sciences; Health Science Technology; and Technology and Engineering Education (Industrial).

CTE programs continue to strengthen students’ technical skills; articulate transitions to postsecondary programs, employment or both; assist in meeting the Illinois Learning Standards; and close achievement gaps. These programs are instrumental in supporting local districts to ensure student success and promoting continuous improvement.”