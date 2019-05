Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Drivers headed into Iowa on the Centennial Bridge this morning are getting caught in a slow-down near the foot of the bridge on the Davenport side.

A city worker is on scene directing traffic around flooding.

Traffic started backing up around 5:45 a.m. Traffic cameras show a line of cars on the bridge.

Illinois-bound traffic is moving smoothly.

