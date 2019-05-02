Track heavy rainfall with StormTrack 8 Live Doppler

BREAKING: All-time record crest expected today

Good morning Quad Cities. As of 4:30 a.m., we are just 2 inches from the biggest Mississippi River flood in Quad City history.

But the "Great Flood of 1993" is likely to become the #2 flood in Rock Island/Davenport as heavy rain moves through our area this morning.

Earlier this week, a similar rainfall caused a 3-5 inch rise on the river and that's expected by this afternoon. We are tracking everything this morning with team coverage on Good Morning Quad Cities. You can watch live by clicking here.

 

