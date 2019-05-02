× Power restored to hundreds in Scott County outage areas

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — MidAmerican was reporting multiple outages Thursday morning, May 2.

5:30 a.m. — Power has been restored to hundreds of people involved in the outages. About 330 people are now without power in the Long Grove and Princeton areas. There is no estimated time of restoration listed.

Click here to see the outage map.

4:55 a.m. — More than 1,200 MidAmerican customers are without power this morning.

The energy company’s outage map shows the majority of those outages are impacting people north of the Quad Cities on the Iowa side, between Lost Grove and Princeton. There is no estimate for when the power will be back on.

More than 60 people are impacted by an outage in Bettendorf; crews are on scene working to fix the issue. Power is expected to be restored by 7:15 a.m.

Click here to see the outage map.