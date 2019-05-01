RiverCenter hosting fundraising concert to benefit flood victims

QUAD CITIES- The RiverCenter is teaming up with the downtown Davenport partnership, Moeller Nights, The River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound for a flood relief concert.
The event called Flood Fest is scheduled for Friday, June 7, at the River Center in Davenport.
Proceeds from the concert will be shared with Grow Quad Cities.
“While the flooding has significantly impacted downtown Davenport businesses, I’m proud of how our Quad Cities community has rallied to provide support. As we get to the recovery process, it will soon be time to help those who are rebuilding. This flood relief benefit concert is shaping up to be an epic show and provide all Quad Citizens the opportunity to support recovery efforts,” said Kyle Carter, Executive Director, Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber."