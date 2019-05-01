Opening of Bud’s Skyline Riverview delayed due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Employees are filling sandbags to protect the new restaurant at the intersection of East River Drive and Bridge Avenue.

As we told you in March of this year, the restaurant was supposed to open the month of April, but the restaurant's Audie Canfield says, they didn't think the flood would be a problem. Tuesday, May 30, the river was almost above the flood wall, so they started preparing for the flood by moving outside furniture and bagging wet sand into sandbags to protect the building.

"I'm scared it's going to ruin everything that we've done and that we are going to have to start over from scratch," Canfield said.

Wednesday morning, May 1, the building wasn't flooded by the water. Owners say they hope to open in a few weeks if the building stays dry.