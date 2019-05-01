Mary’s on 2nd bar owner overwhelmed by flood, friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Bobby Stansberry was visibly emotional Tuesday as he contemplated the outpouring of support from neighbors, friends, patrons, and from complete strangers.

"The community has been very good to me," the owner of Mary's on 2nd told News 8, tearing up at the sight of helpers sandbagging outside his bar on West 2nd Street at the corner of Warren Street in downtown Davenport. Others had brought food, bedding, gasoline for the pumps.

The bar is located almost a mile West of where Hesco barriers broke Tuesday afternoon near Pershing and 2nd Streets. But it didn't take long to fill the basement of Mary's on 2nd.

"It happened very quick," said Stansberry, who had already been at his business for 24 hours when the flood wall broke, having caught some sleep on a makeshift bed on the bar pool table the night before.

Tragedy has struck twice at Mary's on 2nd. Exactly one year ago, a stolen vehicle crashed through the bar's front door.

Volunteers worked through the night to fight the flood.