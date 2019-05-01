× Illinois flooded with applications after green-lighting hemp growers and processers

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- After the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced it would begin accepting applications for growers and processors of industrial hemp a steady flow of applications began coming into the department’s website with “over 350 applications being received in the first two days.”

“We are extremely pleased with number of applications the Department received in the first two days the applications were made available to the public,” said John Sullivan, Director IDOA. “Pleased, but not necessarily surprised given the incredible amount of interest from potential growers and processors over the last several months. The IDOA staff worked tirelessly to ensure the rules and regulations were finished in time to plant hemp this spring-I appreciate their hard work.”

The call for applicants went out on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

According to IDOA, these are the numbers from just the first 24 hours: