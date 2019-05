× Head in the Clouds Podcast: The Winter That Never Seemed to End

For this episode, Chief Meteorologist James Zahara and Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke discuss the patterns that produced the severe winter of 2018-2019 and how that enhanced our risk for spring flooding.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

