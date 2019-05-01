East Moline police searching for driver who left car in construction zone at intersection

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Police are searching for a driver who was reportedly blocking a construction zone near an intersection in East Moline.

Officers were called to the area of 30th Avenue and 7th Street around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, according to a spokesperson from the East Moline Police Department.

Traffic maps show that there’s congestion at the intersection, as of 12:50 p.m. Officers are still looking for the driver, according to the police department.

The intersection is near Glenview Middle School and Ridgewood Elementary School.