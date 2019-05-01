× Davenport Flood Breach: How you can help

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help victims of the Downtown Davenport flood breach.

The breach happened Tuesday afternoon, April 30 after HESCO barrier failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue. Flood waters rushed up onto downtown, sweeping up cars along 2nd Street and trapping people inside buildings in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Here’s what the Salvation Army is looking for:

Water

Non-perishable food / packaged snacks

Gatorade / Powerade

New blankets

New pillows

Towels / Wash cloths

Comfort kit items: Shampoo, razor, toothpaste, toothbrush, bar soap, deodorant

Donations will be accepted starting at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday May 1 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Items can be dropped off at the Belgian Boulevard entrance, Building #6/7.

