Clinton county now under disaster proclamation

CLINTON, Iowa- Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County after severe flash flooding.

May 1, Gov. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County. This means state resources can be used to recover from flooding and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Clinton County.

Residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for the program:

Adair, Audubon, Appanoose, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Louisa, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, Muscatine, O’Brien, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Scott, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Worth, and Wright.

Grants can be used for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Households must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline. Eligibility for the program is based upon federally established income guidelines.

INCOME MAXIMUMS

Household Size/Annual Gross Income

1 $ 24,980

2 $ 33,820

3 $ 42,660

4 $ 51,500

5 $ 60,340

6 $ 69,180

7 $ 78,020

8 $ 86,860

* For households with more than eight members, add $8,840 for each additional member.