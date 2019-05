DAVENPORT, Iowa — Centennial Bridge traffic is slow-going for Iowa-bound drivers.

Bridge traffic is being forced down to one lane just before the foot of the bridge as of Wednesday morning, May 1. HESCO barriers have been put in place there near 2nd Street and Gaines Street.

Traffic maps show that the backup stretches from about 3rd Avenue in Rock Island to 3rd Street in Davenport.

