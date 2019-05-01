Business saved from flooding volunteers to help others in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- River City Cutting and Coring helped businesses impacted by HESCO breach in Davenport.

Members of the QC Co-Lab have been working through the night to put up these sandbags to stop the water from creeping in. Luckily, this morning, they got the much needed back up.

From the outside, the team of men putting up sandbags is like a well oiled machine -- working to stop the damage from getting worse. Unfortunately for QC Co-Lab, inside is a different story.

"There's a lot of pressure... a lot of water pressure," said Ray Benje, Vice President of QC Co-Lab. He said it was hard to keep up. "A hose will blow off some place and then you start stepping backwards from the progress you made."

Thankfully Kevin Buss, with River City Cutting and Coring, noticed their struggles.

"We just started walking around the block and this was the first place we came upon and obviously they needed some help," said Buss.

The employees at River City Cutting and Coring were not able to work today due to the flooding in downtown Davenport. Still, today was no day off.

"We figured we'd grab the guys, instead of sending them home, we wanted to come out and see what we could do to help out," Buss said.

More than ten men from the company came to help - bring even more hands on deck.

Ryan Weekly, a member of QC Co-Lab said the volunteer strangers have helped them tremendously. He said he would not have been able to keep up without them.

"We’ve saved up for the tools in there," Weekly said. "To a lot of our members it’s a second home. So its rough but we’re gonna keep it."