Breather for Davenport? Heavy rain not expected

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel declined to comment early Wednesday about any overnight developments.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Gibbs said chances of a thunderstorm system that could bring heavy rain are “pretty low.” The service isn’t warning of severe weather upstream either.

The river is expected to crest Wednesday evening or overnight at 22.4 feet in Davenport, short of the record crest of 22.6 feet set in July 1993.

