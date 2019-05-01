Flood breach downtown Davenport

Breather for Davenport? Heavy rain not expected

Posted 1:13 pm, May 1, 2019, by

News Eight Drone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A meteorologist says there’s not much risk of rainfall heavy enough to further raise the Mississippi River flood threat in eastern Iowa.

A temporary flood barrier failed in Davenport on Tuesday, submerging downtown blocks and forcing some people to seek shelter on rooftops. They later were evacuated by boats.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel declined to comment early Wednesday about any overnight developments.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Gibbs said chances of a thunderstorm system that could bring heavy rain are “pretty low.” The service isn’t warning of severe weather upstream either.

The river is expected to crest Wednesday evening or overnight at 22.4 feet in Davenport, short of the record crest of 22.6 feet set in July 1993.

Photos: Remembering The Great Flood of 1993

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.