Blooming Baskets Fundraiser supporting JDRF announced as Three Degree recipient for May

Blooming Baskets Fundraiser supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation has been selected as the May recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

The Blooming Baskets Fundraiser will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Blooming Basket is a sale held the day before Mother’s Day (Saturday, May 11) at Advance Auto Parts in Rock Island, Illinois. Items for sale include hanging baskets, Amish-made sweet rolls and homemade dog treats. Proceeds from the Blooming Basket Fundraiser will support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), which leads the fight against type 1 diabetes by funding research, advocating for government backing and expanded access to treatment and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D.

