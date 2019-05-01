× Black Hawk College plans full-scale emergency exercise

Black Hawk College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Program says the will be conducting a full-scale emergency exercise on Friday, May 3.

The exercise will be around noon near the college’s Health Sciences Center at their Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave in Moline.

“The drill will allow EMS students to participate in a mass casualty incident. The students will assess and treat fictitious injuries on volunteer actors (current and past BHC students and BHC staff). The EMS students will be graded on their response to the scenario.”

The college warns there will be sirens, flashing lights and loud noises as part of the drill.

There will be activity inside and outside the Health Sciences Center.

The BHC Police Department, the Moline Fire Department, and Genesis Ambulance Service will be assisting with the exercise.