Attorney General William Barr told House Judiciary Committee members he will not testify Thursday

Attorney General William Barr is no longer expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, according to a committee aide.

The decision comes after Democrats on the committee demanded that Barr face questions from the committee’s lawyers.

Barr had previously objected to the proposal for lawyers to ask questions in the hearing, but after the committee formalized its decision on Wednesday to allow time for staff questioning, the Department of Justice communicated to the committee that Barr will not appear, according to the aide.

Separately, Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.