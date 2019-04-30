Where you can go if your house is flooded, and what to do if it is
QUAD CITIES- The American Red Cross has announced several locations for flood victims to go near the QC, as well as what to do if your house floods.
The American Red Cross Serving Quad Cities and West Central Ilinois has opened shelters in Iowa and Illinois at these locations:
Iowa Location:
Lincoln Fundamental School
318 East 7th Street
Davenport, IA
Please use the 8th Street & Iowa entrance.
Illinois Location:
Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church
1201 13th Street
Moline, IL
Please use the back entrance.
“Residents affected by the flooding, flood-related issues or who are unable to safely access their homes are encouraged to go to a shelter. If you and/or your loved ones are going to use the shelter, we ask that you bring any needed medications, clothing, personal hygiene items, and medical devices.”
Red Cross Tips for if your home is flooded:
- Turn off the power and not use any electrical or gas appliances that have been flooded.
- Boil tap water until your water source is declared safe to use.
- Keep monitoring local news for updated information and instructions
- Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around your home
- If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water. Report them immediately to the power company.
- Follow these tips for inspecting your home’s structure and utilities & systems after a flood.
- If any gas or electrical appliances were flooded, don’t use them until they have been checked for safety.
- Dispose of any food that has come into contact with flood water.
- Take pictures of home damage, both of the buildings and its contents, for insurance purposes.