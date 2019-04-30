× Where you can go if your house is flooded, and what to do if it is

QUAD CITIES- The American Red Cross has announced several locations for flood victims to go near the QC, as well as what to do if your house floods.

The American Red Cross Serving Quad Cities and West Central Ilinois has opened shelters in Iowa and Illinois at these locations:

Iowa Location:

Lincoln Fundamental School

318 East 7th Street

Davenport, IA

Please use the 8th Street & Iowa entrance.

Illinois Location:

Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church

1201 13th Street

Moline, IL

Please use the back entrance.

“Residents affected by the flooding, flood-related issues or who are unable to safely access their homes are encouraged to go to a shelter. If you and/or your loved ones are going to use the shelter, we ask that you bring any needed medications, clothing, personal hygiene items, and medical devices.”