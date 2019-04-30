What Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has to say about the Davenport flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Mayor Frank Klipsch confirmed that there have been no reported injuries in the Davenport flood breach.

The breach happened Tuesday afternoon, April 30. Mayor Klipsch said evacuations were underway and power was cut to all the affected buildings.

He said that city crews were working together to offer support to residents living and working in the area and the businesses that are shuttered due to this flood.

"Obviously we need some dry weather so that the water can get back where it belongs," he said.

Click here for full coverage.