Round 6 of the NFL Draft came to Rock Island, Illinois, held at Augustana College.

The NFL was celebrating its century-old history and commemorated that by bringing the event back to its roots.

By the end of the day, the NFL made four picks from Rock Island. Click here to learn about those players.