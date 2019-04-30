THE CITIES Podcast: Josh Duffee Talks Louie Bellson

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with Quad City drummer Josh Duffee about meeting his mentor, legendary musician Louie Bellson. Duffee talks about playing at Bellson’s funeral in 2009, the gift he received from the Bellson family, and how he continues Bellson’s traditions in concerts today.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.