Flash Flood watch issued through Wednesday

THE CITIES Podcast: Josh Duffee Talks Louie Bellson

Posted 2:59 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28PM, April 30, 2019

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE:  Jim talks with Quad City drummer Josh Duffee about meeting his mentor, legendary musician Louie Bellson.  Duffee talks about playing at Bellson’s funeral in 2009, the gift he received from the Bellson family, and how he continues Bellson’s traditions in concerts today.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.