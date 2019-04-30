× Semi rollover causes traffic delays along I-280 westbound near Milan

MILAN, Illinois — Traffic is slowed on Interstate 280 near the Quad City International Airport because of a semi rollover.

The crash happened between Interstate 74 and the Milan exit, which is Exit 15, according to Trooper Jason Wilson. Troopers were on the scene Tuesday, April 30 around 7 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, but Wilson said drivers should expect traffic delays.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Click here for traffic information, anytime.