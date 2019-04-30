Rocky Resource Room receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $480 for the March Three Degree Guarantee to the Rocky Resource Room.

Accepting the check were Amanda Puebla and Jes Matherly representing the Rocky Resource Room.

Located in Rock Island High School, the Rocky Resource Room offers students a variety of clothing items, hygiene products, school supplies and more. By providing these items for students, they can then focus more on their academics as well as peer relationships rather than worrying about how to obtain their basic needs.

If you would like to learn more about the Rocky Resource Room, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.