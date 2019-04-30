Flash Flood watch issued through Wednesday

Quad City Children’s Book Author Releases Second Book in Girl Power STEM Series

Posted 6:45 am, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46AM, April 30, 2019

“It’s Not Rocket Science.”

In fact, that’s the title of 12-year-old Lucy Lareau’s FIRST book in her girl power graphic novel series, called The Geeky F@b 5. Lucy, who attends Wilson Middle School in Moline, is the co-author alongside her mother, Liz Lareau.

The mother-daughter duo appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities on Tuesday, April 30th to talk about what inspired them to start writing and to give us a sneak peek at their second book – “Mystery of the Missing Monarchs” – which is being released next Tuesday, May 7th.

This week is also the 100th Anniversary of Children’s Book Week, which is celebrated every year by the National Children’s Book Council.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.