× Quad City Children’s Book Author Releases Second Book in Girl Power STEM Series

“It’s Not Rocket Science.”

In fact, that’s the title of 12-year-old Lucy Lareau’s FIRST book in her girl power graphic novel series, called The Geeky F@b 5. Lucy, who attends Wilson Middle School in Moline, is the co-author alongside her mother, Liz Lareau.

The mother-daughter duo appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities on Tuesday, April 30th to talk about what inspired them to start writing and to give us a sneak peek at their second book – “Mystery of the Missing Monarchs” – which is being released next Tuesday, May 7th.

This week is also the 100th Anniversary of Children’s Book Week, which is celebrated every year by the National Children’s Book Council.