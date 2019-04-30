× Man injured in shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was injured in a shooting in Davenport Tuesday morning, April 30.

Gunshots were reported on Pershing Avenue around 10:15 a.m. between Kirkwood Boulevard and 15th Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. There, police found shell casings and bullet damage to a vehicle.

Around 10:20 a.m., as police were investigating the scene, a man walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police confirmed that the two incidents are related.

There were no other injuries or damage reported. As detectives investigated the scene Pershing was closed down between 15th St. and Kirkwood Blvd. Kirkwood remained open the entire time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.