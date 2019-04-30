Milltown Coffee and other businesses forced to close for flooding, again

MOLINE, Illinois- Recent flooding along the Mississippi River has forced a popular coffee shop and other businesses to close.

Milltown Coffee along River Drive closed on Tuesday, April 30 because access was cut off by flood waters.

The last time the shop was forced to close was earlier the same month on April 8.

The shop owner says in a Facebook post:

“Water is in our facility. We are working with the building owner and sanitation crews to come up with a solution. Stay tuned for more updates.”

Several other restaurants took to Facebook to announce their closures as well.

