Flash Flood watch issued through Wednesday

In the Kitchen with Fareway: Chimichurri Recipe

Posted 5:45 am, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22AM, April 30, 2019

It's the marinade and topping of ALL marinades and toppings. Plus, it's fresh, fast and affordable!

On Tuesday, April 30th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make chimicurri, which she says goes great with any kind of meat - on or off the grill.

Chimichurri

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 3-4 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced
  • 1 jalapeno
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavours into the oil before using. Ideally, let it sit for more than 2 hours, if time allows.

Chimichurri can be prepared earlier than needed, and refrigerated for 24 hours, if needed.

Use to baste meats (chicken or steaks) while grilling or barbecuing, use as a marinade or use as a dipping sauce for your favorite fareway meat.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.