In the Kitchen with Fareway: Chimichurri Recipe

It's the marinade and topping of ALL marinades and toppings. Plus, it's fresh, fast and affordable!

On Tuesday, April 30th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make chimicurri, which she says goes great with any kind of meat - on or off the grill.

Chimichurri

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

3-4 cloves garlic , finely chopped or minced

1 jalapeno

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavours into the oil before using. Ideally, let it sit for more than 2 hours, if time allows.

Chimichurri can be prepared earlier than needed, and refrigerated for 24 hours, if needed.

Use to baste meats (chicken or steaks) while grilling or barbecuing, use as a marinade or use as a dipping sauce for your favorite fareway meat.