Illinois now accepting applications for farmers to grow hemp

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The governor of Illinois announced farmers in Illinois can now apply to grow hemp.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday, April 30 that applications to grow hemp in Illinois are now available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

The governor said hemp is “a potentially billion-dollar industry that Illinois will now take part in.” He said the opportunity for farmers to grow hemp and entrepreneurs to process hemp would keep Illinois moving forward in the agricultural economy.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture approved rules for hemp production in early April. This step came after former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed the Industrial Hemp Act, legalizing the growth of hemp in the state.