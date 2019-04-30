× Flooding rains impacting parts of the area. River just inches from historic crest

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. As water levels rise, be prepared for road closures and detours. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area until Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range between one to two inches with local areas approaching three inches within the Watch area. With the ground fully soaked any additional heavy rainfall will create brief flash flooding in spots and street flooding as well. Please heed these warnings and never drive around a barricade or over a flooded road.

Temperatures will stay around 50 degrees through the rest of the afternoon and overnight hours as well.

This round of rainfall will return tonight and end Wednesday morning before we see a brief break the rest of the day. That break should be enough to top temperatures just over 60 degrees. This will also be the day when the Might Mississippi River at Lock ‘n Dam 15 in Rock Island will be just inches away from the record crest of 22. 63″. Stay tuned!!

The next and final round of rainfall for the week arrives Thursday morning with amounts ranging around a quarter to a half an inch. We’ll then dry out for the upcoming weekend with highs around 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

