Flooding forces Arsenal to close Rock Island viaduct

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL — Flooding is forcing the Rock Island Arsenal to close down surrounding roadways.

The Rock Island Viaduct and the Rock Island gate are closed, according to Public Affairs Officer Eric Cramer. He said water was gathering in the intersection and the pumps were unable to keep up.

As of around 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, Cramer said they were opening the Davenport gate for anyone who has a pass to get through. All other traffic must go through the Moline gate.

The viaduct will reopen once conditions improve.