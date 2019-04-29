StormTrack 8 radar here

Thomson Prison offering sign-on incentive for 100+ new correctional officers

Posted 1:58 pm, April 29, 2019, by

THOMSON, Illinois — Thomson Prison is looking to hire more than 100 correctional officers and are offering sign-on incentives.

As of late April 2019, a 10% sign-on bonus was approved, according to Public Information Officer Nicole McDowell.

The bonus will apply to any new correctional officers who are signed on by September 30, 2019.  Officers must fulfill 12 months of “satisfactory service.”

The position offers a starting salary of $41,868 per year.  Once a full year on the job is completed, officers are eligible for the 10%, which would be $4,186.

McDowell told News 8 they are looking to hire more correctional officers so they can fill reach capacity at their facility.

Click here to apply. 

