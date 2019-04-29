× Students moved from Maquoketa High School after message is found in restroom

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A message found in the restroom at Maquoketa High School has prompted students to be dismissed from school for the day.

The students were initially being moved from the high school building Monday morning, April 29, according to a post on the Maquoketa Community School District’s Facebook page. The post indicated that the students were being moved “due to another message found in the restroom.”

Ultimately students were dismissed for the day, according to an updated post.

On Twitter, Maquoketa Schools confirmed the students were moved to the bus barn until a K9 unit does a sweep of the school. The dog is coming from Dubuque.

The bus barn is where students were waiting for pick ups.

There was no word on what the message said.

Maquoketa High School is located east of Highway 61, south of West Summit Street.